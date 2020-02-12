State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Landstar System worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $8,119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 42.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 361.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.74.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $112.23. 4,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,223. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $94.97 and a one year high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

