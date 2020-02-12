State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after buying an additional 1,301,033 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115,035 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after buying an additional 127,096 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 843,800 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after buying an additional 246,350 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 761,237 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,188,000 after buying an additional 43,980 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,189. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

