State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Skechers USA worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after buying an additional 1,500,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 92,188 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of Skechers USA stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. 76,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.