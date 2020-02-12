State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,435 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400 over the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

