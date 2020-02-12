State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,495 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 275,371 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. 2,589,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Invesco’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

