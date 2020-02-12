State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,097 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of HubSpot worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.87. The company had a trading volume of 533,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.30 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.45.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

