State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,134 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,075 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $133.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on NXST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.