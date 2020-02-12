State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,271 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of CDK Global worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after buying an additional 680,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CDK Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after buying an additional 492,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 186,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDK traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 20,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,999. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

