State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,883 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,883 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Sabre worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Sabre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 17,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.