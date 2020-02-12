State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,031 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,031 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,989 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 104,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBCT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 46,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,353. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

