State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,698 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Radian Group worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 908,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,821. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

