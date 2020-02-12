State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,530 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBGS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 189.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.