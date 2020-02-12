State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,830 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 214,292 shares of company stock valued at $23,853,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,933. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

