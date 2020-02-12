State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,995 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Novocure worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 665,321 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,825,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

NVCR stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,254. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -316.59 and a beta of 2.38. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $1,813,600.00. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $2,257,647.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,044.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,468 shares of company stock worth $48,547,079 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

