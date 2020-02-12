State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,124 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE:PRI traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.80. 146,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $125.52. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $392,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.