State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,711 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Ingredion worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,599. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.