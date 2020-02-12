State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 64,130 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of First Financial Bankshares worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,800 shares of company stock worth $376,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 94,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,706. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

