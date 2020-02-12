State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,610 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of WPX Energy worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

NYSE WPX traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.