State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Churchill Downs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,375. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $160.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

