State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

