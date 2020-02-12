State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,197 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Axis Capital worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

AXS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.22. 11,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.27. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

