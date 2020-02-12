State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,626 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NJR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. 13,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,737. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

