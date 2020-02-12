State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,557 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of IAA worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at about $398,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IAA by 86.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,206,000 after acquiring an additional 933,341 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $56,648,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 445.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,184 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $51,150,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

IAA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. 4,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

