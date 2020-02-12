State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Lumentum worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lumentum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Lumentum by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 239,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lumentum by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,179. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,157.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $184,003.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,103.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $507,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

