State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in State Street by 11.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 160,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in State Street by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in State Street by 43.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,488,000 after purchasing an additional 449,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.75. 27,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

