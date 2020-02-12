State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of State Street worth $78,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 868.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 43.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,488,000 after purchasing an additional 449,247 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,803,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.