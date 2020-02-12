Stealth (XST) Price Reaches $0.0541 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $11,598.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004858 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001268 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038857 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,762,701 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

