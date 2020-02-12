Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will report sales of $11.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year sales of $43.19 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.15 million, with estimates ranging from $57.54 million to $103.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stemline Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 22,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $155,415.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

