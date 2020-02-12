Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.78% of Stericycle worth $45,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 175,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stericycle stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,098. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

