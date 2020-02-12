Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Stericycle worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stericycle by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Stericycle by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Stericycle by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. 19,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

