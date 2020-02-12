Steris (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $177.00

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $165.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of STE opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.90. Steris has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $162.63.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Steris by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Steris by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

