Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 56,732 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 21,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 49,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,436 shares of company stock worth $7,893,578. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

EQR remained flat at $$84.79 on Wednesday. 1,415,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $71.87 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

