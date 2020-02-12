Stevens Capital Management LP Has $3.74 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 206,793 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 70.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,641,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 678,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 23,874,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,148,551. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.