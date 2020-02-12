Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $3.74 Million in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE CCL traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. 6,844,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

