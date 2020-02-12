Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Acacia Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

NASDAQ ACIA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.78. 146,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,083. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 810 shares of company stock valued at $54,483 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

