Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,898,000 after buying an additional 399,266 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.04. 2,542,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

