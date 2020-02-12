Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 103,109 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103,109 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,403,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $168,132,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 72,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

LOW traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.03. 2,727,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,316. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $125.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

