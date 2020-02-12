Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $3.55 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

