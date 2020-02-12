Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $4.02 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $2,091,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 78,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,226,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.63. 5,957,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,685. The stock has a market cap of $295.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

