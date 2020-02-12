Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.48.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 990,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

