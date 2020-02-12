Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Hold

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 405,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,884. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caesarstone by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 148,792 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Caesarstone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

