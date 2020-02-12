Stifel Nicolaus Raises Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.15.

IQV traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.11. 1,995,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.63. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia has a one year low of $130.18 and a one year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Iqvia by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

