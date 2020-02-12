Stifel Nicolaus Trims Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price to $17.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

CRTO stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $961.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035,882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after buying an additional 141,201 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,400,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 425,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 56,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

