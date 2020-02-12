Stipend Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $102,015.00 and $96.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.01283704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049411 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00219317 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002497 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00068237 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

