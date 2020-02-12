Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.96 Million

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce $452.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.01 million to $455.50 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $370.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $329,850.00. Insiders have sold 336,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 3.32. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $37.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

