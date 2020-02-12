Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (AKAM, ASH, AYX, BBBY, CMP, CRTO, FIVN, FTNT, HP, INGR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 12th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $102.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $108.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to $87.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target increased by JMP Securities to $150.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $63.00 to $75.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $85.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Cfra from $95.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $43.00 to $51.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $94.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $1.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €600.00 ($697.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €608.00 ($706.98) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $58.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $41.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $285.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target increased by Stephens from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $48.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target raised by JMP Securities to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $272.00 to $305.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its target price raised by Stephens from $165.00 to $177.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price raised by Argus from $93.00 to $105.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $66.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $111.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

