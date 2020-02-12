Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (AMCR, CMG, DR, GD, IQV, LOGI, PSK, PVG, SEE, TWOU)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 12th:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.25.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $211.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating. Cfra currently has $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $148.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$15.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.50.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti reported relatively modest second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the bottom line increased year over year and matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains poised to benefit from a resilient business model, steady R&D investments and focused inventory and operations management. Ubiquiti’s self-sustaining mechanism and a proprietary network communication platform help in providing rapid product support while fulfilling end-market customer needs. Increasing adoption of UniFi products is likely to fuel growth. Earnings estimate for the current and next fiscal have improved by 19.7% and 67.6%, respectively, over the past year, signifying bullish investor sentiments on the stock. However, longer operating histories and rapid technological changes continue to weigh on its revenues.”

