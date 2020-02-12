Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,900 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,452% compared to the average volume of 192 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Get AON alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.87. AON has a twelve month low of $156.09 and a twelve month high of $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.