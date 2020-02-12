Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,900 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,506% compared to the typical volume of 188 call options.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $131.99. 44,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,779. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $133.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

