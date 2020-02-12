Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,212% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Shares of IVC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 191,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,024. The company has a market cap of $295.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Invacare has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is -4.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Invacare by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invacare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth $80,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVC. ValuEngine raised shares of Invacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

